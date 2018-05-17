Barclays Snags BuzzFeed’s Top Data Scientist for Global Research

Barclays Plc hired Adam Kelleher from BuzzFeed Inc. to build a new global team of data scientists to support the company’s research department.

Kelleher will be based in New York and report to Jeff Meli, co-head of research, Barclays spokeswoman Brittany Berliner confirmed. His title will be director and chief data scientist for research.

He was most recently BuzzFeed’s principal data scientist, responsible for advancing the firm’s machine learning and alternative data capabilities.

Kelleher is also an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University’s Data Science Institute and has a PhD in cosmology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.