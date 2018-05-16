SoftBank's Son Eyes Another $100 Billion for Fund 2.0, Sources Say

Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., is already thinking about his next $100 billion venture -- a version 2.0 of the world’s biggest technology fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese entrepreneur has held preliminary discussions with investors about committing to a second fund as early as 2019, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The people said the planned fund would likely draw a wider pool of investors than the first one, in which most of the contributions came from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A representative for SoftBank declined to comment.

The fund is likely to be similar in size to the almost $100 billion that was raised for the first Vision Fund, the people said. About $45 billion of the current fund has been deployed on investments ranging from Uber Technologies Inc. to a stake in Nvidia Corp., the people said. No final decisions have been made and the billionaire businessman may also decide against the plan, they said.

At an event in Tokyo on Tuesday, Son said that the second fund would be launched soon.

“Vision Fund 2 will definitely come, it’s just a matter of when,” Son said, without giving a specific time-scale or potential size. “Sometime in the near future.”