Oil Trades Near $71 as Stockpile Gain and EU Iran Pledge Weighed

Oil traded near $71 a barrel as investors assessed a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories and a European Union pledge to salvage the Iran nuclear deal and oil shipments from the Persian Gulf nation.

Futures dropped as much as 0.6 percent in New York, after rising 0.9 percent in the past two sessions. An industry report was said to show U.S. crude stockpiles climbed 4.85 million barrels last week, in contrast to a forecast of a 2 million-barrel drop in a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, technical experts from the EU and Iran began identifying ways to maintain oil shipments from OPEC’s third-largest producer, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in Brussels Tuesday.

Crude has rallied above $71 a barrel this month for the first time since November 2014 after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out from a nuclear agreement with world powers that had eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. While escalating tensions in the energy-rich Middle East pushed up the global benchmark Brent, rising American production and stockpiles have kept U.S. oil prices in check, leading to a wider gap between the two.

“We’re seeing a surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles,” Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp., said by phone in Seoul. “Oil’s keeping above $70 and the market’s trying to catch any warning signs because geopolitical uncertainties over Iran still remain and there’s a possibility of a shale output revival.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery dropped as much as 41 cents to $70.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $71.12 at 1:59 p.m. in Tokyo. Prices rose 35 cents to close at $71.31 on Tuesday. Total volume traded was about 33 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for July settlement lost 0.2 percent to $78.27 a barrel after falling as much as 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $78.02 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract added 20 cents to close at $78.43 on Tuesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $7.12 premium to WTI for July.

Futures for September delivery on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 475.1 yuan a barrel, climbing for a second day.

The American Petroleum Institute was also said to report stockpiles at the key pipeline and storage hub Cushing, Oklahoma rose 62,000 barrels last week. If Energy Information Administration data confirms it on Wednesday, it will be a fourth-week of increases. Still, the nation’s gasoline stockpiles declined by 3.37 million barrels last week, according to the API.

While members of the Trump administration have advised European companies to stop doing business with Iran now, Mogherini said the European aim was “maintaining and deepening economic relations with Iran.” The technical experts plan to propose ways to avert disruptions in air, sea and land transport from and to Iran and keep channels open for “effective banking transactions.”

The key question now is how much Iranian oil will be removed from the global market, and whether other major crude producers will ramp up output to fill any gaps in Iranian exports.

Oil-market news:

ConocoPhillips is asking courts from London to Hong Kong to help it recover about $2 billion it’s owed by Venezuela’s state-owned oil giant. Petroleos Mexicanos plans to shield about a third of its production next year against volatility in oil prices, Chief Executive OfficerCarlos Trevino said in an interview.

