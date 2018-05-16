EU Readies Measures to Protect Firms From U.S. Sanctions on Iran

The European Union is prepared to institute a so-called blocking statute to protect European companies if the Trump administration re-imposes sanctions following the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

The European Commission, the EU executive, on Wednesday discussed possible ways to preserve the 2015 accord on Iran’s nuclear activities, including the blocking statute, and EU leaders will continue the discussion at a dinner in Bulgaria, Avramopoulos told reporters in Brussels. The 28-nation bloc is scrambling to contain the fallout from President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark agreement.

The commission “discussed concrete, practical solutions to make sure the European Union can continue to live up to its commitments under the deal and protect our economic operations,” Avramopoulos said. “We did discuss the possibility of applying our blocking statute. We are ready to do so if needed,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Germany, Britain and France met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Tuesday evening in Brussels. After the meeting, Mogherini said that technical experts were commissioned to identify ways to maintain oil shipments, avert transport disruptions, keep open banking channels and protect European companies doing business with Iran.

“We are exploring options to protect the economic operators from the extra-territorial effects of re-imposed sanctions,” Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for Mogherini, told reporters earlier on Tuesday. “We will work with all the partners to address possible negative impacts on economic operators of any re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S.”

EU Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete is due to visit Tehran on May 19-20 to discuss energy cooperation between Iran and the EU, Kocijancic said.

— With assistance by Nikos Chrysoloras, and Richard Bravo