Senate Democrats Win Net Neutrality Vote With Help of Three Republicans

Senate Democrats won a vote to preserve net neutrality regulations, a victory for a measure that still faces obstacles to becoming law but could appeal to young voters and boost the party in mid-term elections.

The Senate voted 52 to 47 with three Republicans joining all the Democrats and independents, in favor of a resolution to eliminate the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission’s December gutting of earlier rules passed by Democrats.

The win could be short-lived. The Senate measure needs to win a vote in the House where Republicans have a larger majority, and to get a signature from President Donald Trump, who supports the FCC’s action.

The agency last year eliminated Obama-era rules forbidding internet service providers from blocking or slow web traffic. In their place are requirements that companies disclose how they handle data flows. Enforcement is left to another agency. The change is to take effect June 11.

Open-internet advocates are challenging the new rule in federal court.

Why Trump’s FCC Tossed Obama’s Net Neutrality Rules: QuickTake

Senator Ed Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat who introduced Wednesday’s resolution, said during debate on the Senate floor that the measure would guarantee “no slowing down certain websites, no blocking websites, and no charging you more to exercise your 21st century right to access the internet.”

Republicans voting for the measure included Susan Collins of Maine, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

“Restoring the FCC’s net neutrality rules will ensure that the internet will remain open,” Collins said in an email. Rules could help rural carriers to connect with the rest of the internet, Collins said. She called for “strong protections that guarantee consumer choice, free markets, and continued growth along with meaningful consumer privacy and data security protections.”

Gigi Sohn, who helped write the Obama-era rule as an FCC aide, said the measure could become law.

“Don’t listen to the naysayers -- momentum is on the side of those who favor restoring net neutrality now,” she said in an email. “With Americans united and the 2018 midterm election less than 6 months away, the Joint Resolution has a real chance of passing.”

‘Bizarre Exercise’

Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, disagreed. He called Markey’s resolution “cynical” and a “bizarre exercise which we all know isn’t going anywhere.”

The House won’t pass it and Trump would veto it, Thune said.

Net neutrality is an issue that resonates among certain Democratic voters, particularly millennials who might be persuaded to turn out in greater numbers in November’s midterm elections that may determine which party controls the House and Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 margin.

“For millions of motivated and infrequent voters, this is a top issue,’’ Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, told reporters. “Other than health care and taxes, this is one of the issues that has motivated most grassroots activity.”

Jonathan Spalter, president of USTelecom, a trade group with members including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., said the vote sets back the goal of an open internet.

Consumer Demands

“Consumers want permanent, comprehensive online protections, not half measures or election year posturing from our representatives in Congress,” he said in an email.

Broadband companies and some Republicans have pushed for legislation that Democrats argue would weaken the FCC.

The Senate’s action was “largely symbolic” and lawmakers should craft legislation, Brian Dietz, a spokesman for NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, said in an emailed statement. Members of the trade group include the largest U.S. cable provider, Comcast Corp.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who led last year’s vote to gut the Obama-era rules,, called the Senate vote “disappointing” in an emailed statement. Pai said his “light-touch approach will deliver better, faster, and cheaper internet access and more broadband competition to the American people.”

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in an emailed statement that the Senate “took a big step to fix the serious mess the FCC made when it rolled back net neutrality last year.”

— With assistance by James Rowley