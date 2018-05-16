Canada to Give Update on Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline

Canada’s finance minister is set to give his most detailed look at talks with Kinder Morgan Inc. over its Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

Bill Morneau will hold a news conference Wednesday in Ottawa at 9 a.m. to “update Canadians on the ongoing discussions regarding the Trans Mountain Expansion project,” according to a media advisory issued late Tuesday.

No final decision will be announced and discussions with the company are still ongoing, spokesman Daniel Lauzon said Tuesday.

The government launched talks in a bid to convince Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Canadian unit to proceed with the C$7.4 billion ($5.6 billion) project, despite opposition and a legal challenge from the premier of British Columbia. Kinder Morgan has threatened to walk away without assurance the expansion will be allowed to proceed by May 31.

The project would expand an existing pipeline from Alberta’s oil sands to the Vancouver area, where crude would be loaded onto tankers. The federal government has claimed jurisdiction over the inter-provincial project, which it has already approved, and has said it will consider legal and financial options to see it built. The government hasn’t specified what type of support -- such as a loan or a direct stake -- is being considered or discussed that with the company.

“I’m very very confident this pipeline will get built,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated at a news conference in Calgary Tuesday.