Pimco Sees U.S. Yields Climbing, Emerging-Market Opportunities

Pacific Investment Management Co. expects 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to rise further this year, while emerging markets are starting to look attractive after a recent battering.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields will be in the 3 percent to 3.5 percent range for the rest of the year, Robert Mead, co-head of Asia-Pacific at Pimco, said at the Bloomberg Invest summit in Sydney.

“We do think this hiking cycle is quite well advanced,” Sydney-based Mead said. “We also know that the backdrop of the U.S. economy has been pretty strong and going for a long time. At some point we will find these high yields will become an impediment for growth.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries has topped 3 percent and reached the highest since 2011 on Tuesday as concerns about inflation and the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes increased. While there has been a growing consensus for higher rates this year, debate has shifted to the extent of the advance with JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Jamie Dimon and Franklin Templeton suggesting yields are headed toward 4 percent.

The bonds yielded 3.07 percent on Wednesday. Markets are pricing in two more hikes this year.

Mead said the higher yields represent an opportunity for investors, especially over a longer time horizon. The negative correlation between bonds and stocks offered diversification and volatility-adjusted returns, he said.

Reduce Underweight

“Nothing is pound-the-table cheap,” but rising yields mean investors can gradually reduce their underweight bond positions, Mead said.

Mark Delaney, the chief investment officer of AustralianSuper Pty, the nation’s largest superannuation fund, said he was thinking about buying bonds again after selling almost all holdings last year.

“We sold almost all our bonds in 2017, but now they’re a percent higher -- a percent plus, a bit higher -- we’re starting to think about whether or not we should start closing those short positions,” Delaney said at the summit.

Jeffrey Johnson, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at Vanguard Investments Australia, said inflation was still seen as anchored. Powerful forces such as demographics, globalization and technology should keep a cap on yields, Johnson told the summit.

Fair value for U.S. 10-year yields would be 3 percent to 3.25 percent, Johnson said. Vanguard has seen evidence of investors getting back into fixed income to take advantage of the higher yields, he added.

Emerging Markets

After a sell-off spurred by the rise in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, many emerging-market risks have jumped back on the radar, Pimco’s Mead said. There are still certain countries that offered opportunities, such as Mexico from both a currency and a rate structure view, he said. Yet Mead still reckons there are headwinds for markets from trade and geopolitical issues.

There’s “lots of noise” coming from Malaysia, Turkey and Argentina, which “we’re all cautious on,” Mead said. There are still higher-quality emerging markets that should do well, including “cross-market” opportunities such as China versus Taiwan.

Vanguard’s Johnson said “proper caution and a somewhat defensive posture” was needed to invest in emerging markets. Investors need to be wary about volatility, and “right-size” the allocation there, he said.

Anthony Lawler, co-head of GAM Systematic, told the summit the dollar has had a major impact on emerging markets. GAM sees the sell-off as a buying opportunity, especially in local-currency bonds and equities, Lawler said.

“The multiples in EM on the equity side are not very rich, and local-debt levels are not worryingly high, so our view is positive on both,” Lawler said.

— With assistance by Sophie Caronello, Brian Chappatta, Ed Johnson, and Chris Anstey