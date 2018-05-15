Charted
Recent Chinese Tech IPOs Have Been Tanking
Listings from the past year are down an average of 20 percentBy
The struggles of Chinese tech startups that went public in the past year is a bad omen for the slew of unicorns looking at initial public offerings. Two-thirds of the 21 tech IPOs in the past year are below their issue price, with shares down an average of 20 percent through Friday. Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. are among at least 23 Chinese tech startups eyeing IPOs in Asia and the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
