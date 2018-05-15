Melania Trump to Stay in Hospital for a Few Days After Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump is expected to spend two or three more days in the hospital following surgery to treat a kidney condition, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

The first lady, 48, underwent "an embolization procedure" Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat “a benign kidney condition,” the White House said in a statement. The White House didn’t elaborate on her medical diagnosis.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" the president said in a Twitter posting on Tuesday.

Embolization is a common medical procedure used to cut off blood flow to treat a range of conditions, from uterine fibroids to deadly tumors. While it was first used in the kidneys in the 1970s for renal cancer, urologists now use it for a wide range of ailments including hard-to-control bleeding, infections, end-stage kidney disease and benign tumors.

The surgery was successful and there were no complications, the White House said.