Lira Falls as Erdogan Intent to Sway Money Policy Irks Traders

The Turkish lira and bonds declined to a new record after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to take more responsibility for monetary policy if he wins an election next month spooked investors who worry about his distaste of high interest rates.

The concern is that he will stand in the way of the rate hikes needed to stabilize the currency against the prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs. The lira has weakened 13 percent against the dollar this year, extending the biggest depreciation among emerging market currencies after the Argentine peso.

“The problem is Erdogan’s interference and lack of confidence that the central bank has any independence to pursue policies of its own accord,” said John Hardy, the head of foreign-exchange strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark. “The market will punish the lira. That is why the lira is where it is.”

Erdogan’s comments also threaten to spoil bets that a meeting at his palace last week with economic policy makers -- including central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya -- will open the way for rate increases. Some traders were positioning for a hike at an unscheduled interim monetary policy committee meeting. Turkey’s Treasury is due to auction two- and five-year government bonds Tuesday.

Inflation in Turkey is running in the double digits and the economy’s growing twin deficits have put the nation’s assets under pressure. Citigroup Inc. on Monday said they closed out a long dollar-lira position, and moved to a neutral stance on Turkish government notes, from underweight, as policy makers may be concerned about sharp moves in the lira and the central bank may be forced to hike rates.

The lira fell as much as 0.7 percent to an all time low of 4.3981 per dollar before paring its decline to 0.4 percent as of 9:30 a.m. in Istanbul. It fell as much as 0.8 percent to 5.2480 against the euro. The yield on 10-year government bonds climbed 18 basis points on Monday to 13.9 percent.