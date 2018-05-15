Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg
cryptocurrencies

Blockchain Is Being Taken Seriously by Companies, Deloitte Finds

By
  • Nearly 75 percent of executives see a business case for it
  • Only 22 percent surveyed don’t see a compelling application

Blockchain may be one of the hottest catchphrases among global companies right now, but a survey from Deloitte LLP finds that it’s more than lip service.

Companies Are Jazzed About Blockchain

Findings from Deloitte survey of 1,053 global executives

Source: Deloitte

  • Some 43 percent of the respondents said blockchain is one of their top-five strategic priorities.
  • Almost 30 percent of respondents said they’ve already joined a blockchain-focused consortium, while 45 percent said they are likely to join one within a year.
  • Still, 22 percent of global respondents said they lack a compelling application to justify blockchain’s implementation.
    Have a confidential news tip? Get in touch with our reporters.
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE