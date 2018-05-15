1MDB Talks With Malaysia Should Start Quickly, Swiss Say

Four days after Malaysia said it will reopen a graft probe into state fund 1MDB, Swiss prosecutors said they wanted to start talks with investigators in the Southeast Asian nation as soon as possible to better coordinate various criminal probes into the sprawling case.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland “is very much interested in renewing dialogue with the competent authorities in Malaysia” and “favors an exchange between partnering authorities at their earliest convenience,” it said in an email sent Tuesday.

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber is investigating how billions of dollars was allegedly diverted from the Malaysian economic development fund, some of it funneled through Swiss-based banks. Lauber has been publicly critical of the lack of cooperation his team of prosecutors got from the government of former Malaysia premier Najib Razak, who himself has been accused of pocketing some of the diverted money.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and was cleared by Malaysia’s attorney general at the time, while the fund has consistently denied any misconduct.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Saturday there was enough evidence to reopen a probe into the multi-billion dollar scandal, and said he ordered travel restrictions on Najib, who was planning to leave the country for a break. The nation’s auditor general Tuesday said the office declassified an audit report on 1MDB that was protected since 2016 by the Official Secrets Act.

