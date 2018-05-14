Federal Sports-Wagering Ban Struck Down by U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal law that bars gambling on individual sporting events in most of the country in a ruling likely to unleash a race among the states to attract billions of dollars in legal wagers, Bloomberg News reports.

Ruling in a New Jersey case, the court said the 1992 law unconstitutionally forced states to maintain laws that outlaw gambling. Nevada is the only state where single-game wagering is now legal.

Developing...