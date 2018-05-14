Federal Sports-Wagering Ban Struck Down by U.S. Supreme Court

Breaking News
Federal Sports-Wagering Ban Struck Down by U.S. Supreme CourtBloomberg News
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal law that bars gambling on individual sporting events in most of the country in a ruling likely to unleash a race among the states to attract billions of dollars in legal wagers, Bloomberg News reports.
Ruling in a New Jersey case, the court said the 1992 law unconstitutionally forced states to maintain laws that outlaw gambling. Nevada is the only state where single-game wagering is now legal.
Developing...
