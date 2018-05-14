markets
Outflows From Top Europe Stocks ETF Show Low Conviction
The biggest exchange-traded fund tracking European stocks last week saw the largest outflows in five weeks and the second-biggest since September 2016, showing a lack of conviction in the market’s recent rebound amid brewing concerns over the pace of the region’s economic growth. Investors pulled $191 million from Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF even as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced for the seventh straight week.
