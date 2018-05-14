Goldman Sachs Trading Co-Heads Salame, Ealet to Depart Firm

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Pablo Salame and Isabelle Ealet, two of the three co-heads of the securities division, will leave the bank next month.

Pablo Salame Photographer: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The changes leave Ashok Varadhan to run the trading division, according to an internal memo Monday from Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs set the stage for its next era in March by naming David Solomon as sole president under Blankfein, picking him over Harvey Schwartz as heir apparent for the top job. That’s likely to lead to more shakeups as longtime Blankfein lieutenants or Schwartz allies move on. Solomon asked both executives to stay with the firm, but the two independently decided to leave, a person familiar with the matter said.

Salame, a 52-year-old Ecuador native and tennis enthusiast, has led the trading business since 2008 and was named a vice chairman in 2016. Ealet, 55, who rose up through the commodities business and was based in London, took on the co-head role in 2012.

Isabelle Ealet Source: Goldman Sachs

Goldman won’t immediately replace Salame and Ealet, the person said. Varadhan, 45, will continue to lead the securities division along with Michael Daffey and Paul Russo, the co-chief operating officers of the equities-trading business, and Jim Esposito and Justin Gmelich, the co-COOs of the fixed income, currencies and commodities unit. Julian Salisbury will continue to lead the bank’s special-situations group.

Business Insider reported the changes earlier Monday.

Salame and Ealet will become senior directors after they leave, according to the memo. Senior directors advise the firm on matters related to their areas of expertise and aren’t employees.