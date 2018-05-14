Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here

Trump’s ZTE reversal catches Washington off guard. Middle East clashes turn deadly. And top-level data out of China awaits investors. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about.

Dollar Rises as Treasuries Slump

U.S. stocks pared early gains in thin trading Monday, while technology indexes remained higher, boosted by President Donald Trump’s easing of tension in a trade spat with China. Treasuries slipped amid a selloff in German debt following hawkish comments from European Central Bank policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who signaled that he expects bond purchases to end this year and an interest-rate hike could follow in 2019. The curve steepened. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent, yet strategists warn of mounting bearish conditions for the currency: paltry domestic inflation, economic resilience overseas and the potential escalation of tariff disputes.

U.S., China Near ZTE Deal

Trump’s conciliatory move to help Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. stoked bipartisan condemnation in Washington Monday, as lawmakers warned the U.S. president’s concession could endanger national security. Trump shocked many in Washington with a tweet Sunday that he was working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast.” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. is exploring alternatives to punish China’s ZTE Corp. for breaking sanctions law separately from trade negotiations that resume this week. The two countries were nearing a deal that would give ZTE reprieve from U.S. sanctions in exchange for China removing tariffs on billions of dollars of agricultural products, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gaza Clashes as Jerusalem Embassy Opens

More than 50 Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops after tens of thousands converged on the Gaza Strip border in a violent protest, throwing a pall over Trump’s contentious inauguration of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. It was the deadliest day in Hamas-run Gaza since Israel warred with militants there in 2014. Crude advanced as traders assessed the escalating tensions in the Middle East, home to almost half the world’s oil reserves.

Trump, Kim on Collision Course Ahead of Summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appear to be on a collision course over what comes first: disarmament or sanctions relief. On Sunday, two of Trump’s top national security officials -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton -- both said the U.S. needs proof that North Korea’s denuclearization is complete, verifiable, and irreversible before sanctions are lifted. By contrast, Kim has called for a step-by-step process to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Bridging that gap is crucial for a successful outcome when Trump and Kim meet in Singapore on June 12. Trump has insisted he won’t repeat the mistakes of the past, when agreements for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons broke down due to disputes over inspections and the delivery of economic aid.

Coming Up...

China releases industrial output and retail sales data Tuesday that could shed more light on whether its economy can regain a bit of momentum. Australia’s central bankers will be busy, with Deputy Governor Guy Debelle delivering an early morning speech on the outlook for the Australian economy and then minutes from this month's RBA policy meeting a couple of hours later. Trade data for Indonesia and India and figures on Philippines remittances are also expected. In the U.S., China Vice Premier Liu He arrives in Washington for trade talks.

