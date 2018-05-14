Ex-Valeant Executive Says He Suspected Illicit Link Was in Place

A Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. executive told a jury how he became concerned that one of his senior directors had a secret financial interest in a mail-order pharmacy that did business with the drug company.

Laizer Kornwasser, one the government’s star witnesses in the fraud and money-laundering trial of Gary Tanner and Andrew Davenport, the former head of Philidor Rx Services LLC, took the witness stand Monday in Manahattan federal court. He said Tanner wasn’t following through on his responsibility to find additional mail-order pharmacies with which Valeant could do business, suggesting he wanted to keep all of the business at Philidor.

“Hey, maybe Gary has a financial stake in this and we don’t know," Kornwasser said in a secretly recorded conversation with Michael Pearson, Valeant’s then-chief executive officer, that was played in court. Kornwasser added that he knows the link sounds "crazy."

Tanner is accused of taking a $9.7 million kickback from Davenport after manipulating Valeant into paying $133 million in 2014 for an option to buy the mail-order pharmacy. The scandal over Valeant’s relationship with Philidor erupted the next year, causing its stock to plummet and leading to the exit of top executives and board members.

The case, filed in 2016, helped explain how Valeant became linked to Philidor, which the pharmaceutical giant secretly controlled and used to increase sales. Valeant disclosed the link in October 2015, beginning a long fall in the share price, sparking questions about its transparency and business model.

Ex-Valeant Official Was a ‘Double Agent’ for Cash, Jury Told

Kornwasser said he struck a deal with federal prosecutors to testify against Tanner in exchange for a court order preventing any of his testimony from being used against him in other matters. He said he requested the so-called immunity order out of an "abundance of caution" and that he didn’t do anything wrong. Kornwasser also said he planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during his testimony, without elaborating.

The former executive, who received a Harvard MBA and dabbled in investment banking before joining the pharmaceuticals world, said he grew suspicious of Tanner and ultimately decided not to back Valeant’s option deal with Philidor.

"I did not want Valeant to have all its eggs in one basket," Kornwasser told the jury.

Ex-Valeant Official’s Trial Set to Revive Its Past Pain

The defense argues that Kornwasser fabricated his concerns about Tanner in order to deflect attention from his involvement in Valeant’s practice of sending large quantities of product to Philidor "to make numbers," as defense attorney Howard Shapiro put it.

"He’s involved in conduct that the government might see as impermissible channel stuffing," Shaprio said.

The case is U.S. v. Tanner, 17-cr-00061, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).