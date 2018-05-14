Deadly Israeli-Palestinian Violence Clouds U.S. Embassy Move

Tens of thousands of Gaza protesters descended on the border with Israel, touching off deadly clashes with Israeli troops that cast a pall over President Donald Trump’s contentious inauguration of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Twenty-eight Palestinians were killed by midday, and hundreds were wounded by live fire, the Gaza Health Ministry reported. It was the deadliest single day of confrontations between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza since they warred in 2014.

The U.S. policy shift was a diplomatic victory for Israeli officials, but a blow to the Palestinians, who see it as undermining their claim to establish a capital in the city’s eastern sector and have been carrying out a campaign of protests against Israel in recent weeks. Gaza protesters, egged on by loudspeakers and transported in buses, streamed to the border, where some threw rocks, burned tires, and flew kites and balloons outfitted with firebombs into Israeli territory.

The military said it stopped militants from laying an explosive device in the border area, and that aircraft targeted Hamas military post after troops were fired upon.