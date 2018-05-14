Deadly Gaza Violence Clouds U.S. Embassy Move

Thousands of Gaza protesters descended on the border with Israel, leading to deadly Israeli gunfire that cast a pall over President Donald Trump’s contentious inauguration of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Israel.)

Netanyahu Speaking at U.S. Embassy Ceremony (5:05 p.m.)

Palestinians protest in Bethlehem, West Bank on May 14, 2018. Photographer: Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images​​

Netanyahu switches to Hebrew in his speech to recount how he used to wander in fields in the neighborhood near the embassy as a three year old with his old brother Yoni. Netanyahu, praising Trump for sticking to his promises to move the embassy, said Israel was “here to stay” in Jerusalem. Netanyahu also praised the Israeli soldiers at the Gaza border, where at least 41 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded by live fire on Monday.

Palestinians carry an injured demonstrator during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza strip on May 14. Photographer: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Inauguration of U.S. embassy, Jerusalem (4:59 p.m.)

Streets around the Arnona neighborhood where the embassy is located are draped with streamers of alternating American and Israeli flags, with large flags of the two countries hanging from lamp posts. An enormous sign saying: “God Bless President Trump” was draped across the front of one home.

Jared Kushner speaks at U.S. embassy (4:45 p.m.)

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, says the U.S. is still committed to peace and both sides could gain from a peace agreement. Kushner also said Iran’s aggression threatened people around the world, drawing applause when he mentioned the U.S. decision to withdraw.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks next.

Latest death toll (4:40 p.m.)



The death toll in Gaza has risen to 41 Palestinians dead and hundreds wounded, according to the Gaza health ministry. Palestinian protesters threw rocks, burned tires that created clouds of black smoke and flew kites and balloons fitted with firebombs over the border toward Israel.

Trump Comments (4:35 p.m.)

In a video address, U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed the status quo at Jerusalem holy sites and said the U.S. was committed to facilitating a peace agreement. He also said the Jerusalem embassy move was “a long time coming.”

Latest death toll (4:20 p.m.)

Twenty-eight Palestinians were reported killed by midday, and hundreds were wounded by live fire, the Gaza Health Ministry reported. It was the deadliest single day of confrontations between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza since they warred in 2014.

