China to Restart Review of Qualcomm's Proposed NXP Deal

Chinese regulators have restarted their review of Qualcomm Inc.’s application to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV after having shelved the work earlier in reaction to growing trade tensions with the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

China’s Ministry of Commerce officials have been asked to hasten the long-delayed review of the purchase and Qualcomm’s proposed remedies to protect local companies, said the people, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Chinese companies have expressed concern that the combined entity would extend Qualcomm’s patent licensing business into areas like mobile payments and autonomous driving.

The approval, if it comes, would mark another step back from a trade war that had threatened to engulf the world’s two largest economies. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump stepped in to rescue ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker that had been in danger of failing because of a ban on buying U.S. components. In a Twitter post, Trump said he’s working with China’s president to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast.”

Qualcomm approval is not definite at this point and could still be delayed, the people said. Qualcomm declined to comment. Mofcom didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment.

After the U.S. announced its ZTE penalties, Chinese authorities rallied to its defense. Mofcom responded by saying it’s “ready to take necessary steps” to protect domestic companies.

China, which has a say in the M&A transaction because it’s the world’s largest importer of semiconductors, is seeking to reduce its dependence on foreign technology and build its own industry. The country’s top listed chip companies, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., have rallied with anticipation that Beijing may increase its support for domestic companies.

The NXP transaction is crucial for Qualcomm after it fought off a hostile takeover bid by Broadcom Inc. that forced its management to give commitments for future business expansion and earnings that it’ll now have to deliver. Qualcomm aims to lessen its dependence on a smartphone market that is slowing and where competitors and customers are increasingly fighting to overturn its dominance.

Qualcomm’s largest-ever transaction was announced more than a year ago and the San Diego-based chipmaker had told investors it would be closed by the end of 2017.

