America's Clean Power Map: Solar on Coasts, Wind Rules Heartland

Companies that sign long-term contracts to buy clean energy in the U.S. generally look to the heartland for wind power and to coastal states for solar. Wind blows best in places like Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa, and that’s where information technology giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. secure most of their power-purchase agreements for wind. California and, more recently, North Carolina, are among the top sources of solar.

The global market for corporate clean energy deals is booming, with companies around the world signing agreements for 3.3 gigawatts already this year, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. In the U.S., tech giants have long been the top buyers.