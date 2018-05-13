Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work

Steve Wynn’s plan to sell a Picasso valued at $70 million at auction this week was derailed after the painting was damaged Friday -- a dozen years after the billionaire collector and former casino magnate put his elbow through another masterpiece by the artist.

Picasso’s 1943 self-portrait "Le Marin" Source: Christie’s

Christie’s withdrew “Le Marin,” a self-portrait painted in 1943, from its auction this Tuesday for restoration, it said in a statement. It declined to comment on the nature or extent of the damage. A spokesman for Wynn couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The painting, which measures a little more than four by two and a half feet, was one of three Wynn consigned to Christie’s for sale this week for a total of as much as $135 million, according to the auction house’s estimates.

In 2006, Wynn, who suffers from a disease that affects his peripheral vision, accidentally struck his Picasso “Le Reve” with his right elbow while showing it to friends in his Las Vegas office, leaving a hole the size of a silver dollar. The painting was worth $139 million before it was damaged, according to a lawsuit Wynn filed against the insurer, Lloyd’s of London. A restorer said the repaired painting was worth $85 million, the suit said. Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen bought it from Wynn in 2013 for $155 million.

For “Le Marin,” Christie’s had assured the seller of a minimum price and found a third-party guarantor to bid for the work at auction. The withdrawal of a work from sale removes any guarantee made for the transaction, Christie’s said, adding that its consignment contracts “have insurance provisions to cover damage and other contingencies.”

Wynn resigned as chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd. in February amid sexual-misconduct allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.