Asian Stocks Set for Muted Start; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set for a muted start to trading Monday with futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all little changed. Focus in the region turns to Malaysia, where markets open for the first time since last week’s historic election.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Friday, capping their best week in two months amid growing conviction that inflation will remain tame and as trade tensions eased. The greenback finished the week little changed, while 10-year Treasury yields steadied below 3 percent. Emerging market shares posted their first weekly gain in four weeks.

Investor attention returns to the state of the global economy this week with retail sales and industrial production data due from the U.S. and China. Traders will closely watch Malaysia’s equity market Monday after Mahathir Mohamad ousted Najib Razak’s ruling coalition in an historic power shift.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

China plans to send Vice Premier Liu He to Washington for more trade talks.

European Union Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefs European affairs ministers on the status of talks with the U.K.

China releases industrial production, retail sales data on Tuesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May meets with her Brexit cabinet Tuesday to discuss plans for a post-withdrawal customs union.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production are due this week.

Vodafone Group, Home Depot, Credit Agricole, Tencent, Cisco Systems, Burberry Group, Walmart, Vivendi, AstraZeneca, Deere, Fujifilm, Noble Group, and Campbell Soup are among the companies releasing earnings this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were down less than 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose less than than 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index futures added less than 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures increased 0.2 percent as of 7:22 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge rose 0.2 percent on Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up for a fourth week, though it barely nudged higher on Friday.

The euro was little changed at $1.1944 after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.

The yen was steady at 109.39 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.97 percent.

Commodities