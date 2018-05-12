Ousted Malaysia Leader Plans Break as 1MDB Tensions Resurface

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, facing the prospect his successor reopens a probe into a multi-billion dollar scandal at a state fund, said he planned to take a short break with his family.

The Straits Times cited sources and news reports that Najib and his wife were listed on a flight manifest to travel on Saturday to Indonesia. The Wall Street Journal cited people close to new premier Mahathir Mohamad as saying precautions had been taken to prevent Najib from traveling, though the country’s director-general for immigration, Mustafar Ali, told Bloomberg by text message he had not been blacklisted.

“After over four decades in politics and the recent election campaign, which was regrettably personal and perhaps the most intense in Malaysian history, I will take a short break to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent years,” Najib said on Twitter.

Najib’s future has come into focus after his shock election loss this week to Mahathir, 92, his former mentor turned rival. The outcome removed the Barisan Nasional coalition from office after 61 years in power.

“My Barisan Nasional colleagues and I are committed to respecting the will of the people and facilitating a smooth transfer of power,” Najib said. “The best interests of Malaysia and its people will always be my first priority and I intend to continue serving them in whatever capacity I can.”

Mahathir, who was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and defected to the opposition in order to stand as their candidate, repeatedly called Najib a “thief” on the campaign trail and pledged to reopen an investigation into state fund 1MDB.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims billions were siphoned from the fund, which was first set up in 2009 to support infrastructure in Malaysia. Najib faced allegations that some of the money ended up in his personal accounts before an election in 2013. He acknowledged around $700 million appeared in his accounts but said it was a donation from the Saudi royal family and most of it was later returned. He was cleared by the country’s attorney-general of wrongdoing.

