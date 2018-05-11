Saint-Gobain, Sika Reach Deal Ending Three-Year Legal Standoff

Sika AG, the founding Burkard family and France’s Cie. de Saint Gobain SA reached an agreement, ending a bitter three-way feud that has raged on for three years.

Under the deal, Saint-Gobain acquired all outstanding shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG from the Burkard family for 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion), becoming a shareholder of Sika through the purchase, Sika said in a statement Friday. Sika bought almost 7 percent of itself from SWH, representing about 24 percent voting interest, for a consideration of 2.08 billion Swiss francs.

Sika has convened a shareholders meeting on June 11, proposing cancellation of the 7 percent shares acquired from SWH through capital reduction and conversion of all shares into a single-class registered stock, with each bearing one vote.

The dispute began in December 2014, when the Burkard family agreed to sell its 16 percent stake in Sika -- along with a majority of the voting rights -- to Saint-Gobain. The deal was opposed by Sika’s management and other investors, who argued that the French firm would get control of the company without having to offer a buyout to all shareholders.

Sika’s Chairman Paul Haelg last month urged the parties to drop their "hostile takeover" and work together to find an alternative. But Urs Burkard, a lawyer who leads the family’s plans to sell to the French company, remained defiant at that time, pledging to complete the deal with Saint-Gobain or gain complete control of Sika.