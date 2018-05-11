Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Mideast Tensions Spark Shortage Fears

Oil’s poised for a second weekly gain as geopolitical tensions surrounding the world’s biggest crude-producing region sparked concerns over tightening global supplies.

Futures in New York traded above $71 a barrel, near the highest level since November 2014, and are up 2.3 percent this week. Israel said it conducted the biggest raid in at least three decades at Iran’s military facilities inside Syria. That added to tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to exit a 2015 nuclear accord and hit the Persian Gulf state with sanctions, which could curb exports from OPEC’s third-largest producer.

Crude’s recent rally has been driven by the risk of supply disruptions in the energy-rich Middle East on deepening regional conflict and as Trump maintained his hawkish stance on Iran. While Saudi Arabia said it’ll work with other producers to mitigate any impact of a shortage following the U.S. move, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. flagged the sanctions could push prices over its forecasts and Bank of America Corp. said crude may rise to $100 next year.

“The clash between Israel and Iran came immediately after the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal and this will continue to be an ongoing geopolitical risk,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “Oil could touch $75 as there’s a possibility of the U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Iran.” He also said there’s uncertainty in OPEC member Venezuela, where output has slid amid political turmoil and an economic meltdown.

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down 7 cents at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:25 p.m. in Seoul. Total volume traded was about 34 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for July settlement was down 14 cents at $77.33 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices are up 3.3 percent this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.10 premium to July WTI.

Futures for September delivery on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange dropped 1.1 percent to 471.3 yuan a barrel. The contract is up 5.5 percent this week, heading for a fifth straight weekly advance.

While the U.S. granted Iranian crude buyers 180 days to wind down imports from the Middle East producer to avoid penalties, America is seen facing the risk that some countries such as China and India, the top importers of Iranian supplies and where demand is growing fast, will oppose its move and maintain current levels of Iranian oil purchases.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said Friday it’s engaged in mutually beneficial oil trade cooperation with Iran based on commercial factors, without elaborating whether it was going to persist with or curb imports.

Oil-market news:

Gasoline futures are up 3.5 percent this week to $2.1869 a gallon, the biggest weekly gain in about a month.

Oil tanker owners are facing a nervous wait to find out whether they can carry on doing business with Iran after Trump’s announcement on Tuesday.

— With assistance by Tsuyoshi Inajima