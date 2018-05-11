Chinese Billionaire Developer Gets Four Years in Prison for UN Bribery

A Chinese developer convicted of paying bribes to win backing for his plans to build a United Nations conference center in Macau was sentenced to four years in prison.

Billionaire Ng Lap Seng, 69, was convicted in July of conspiracy, bribery and money laundering, in the biggest UN corruption scandal since the oil-for-food program in the early 2000s. Prosecutors claimed Ng funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to former UN General Assembly President John Ashe and other officials.

Francis Lorenzo, a UN diplomat who pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors in hopes of a lenient sentence, told jurors that Ng wanted to build a permanent home for an annual UN conference on economic cooperation among developing countries.

Prosecutors said Ng’s plan was to build the center, to be located on a man-made island off the coast of Macau, for free to boost the value of a related complex that included apartments, offices, high-end shopping, a casino and a luxury hotel, which he also intended to develop. Ng and others involved were arrested before the center was built.

Prosecutors sought at least six years in prison for Ng. Ng’s lawyers, citing his poor health and the millions of dollars he’d donated to charity, asked that he be allowed to return to China without serving any time.

Six people were charged in the case, including Ashe, who died in 2016. In addition to serving as president of the general assembly, Ashe was the ambassador to the UN from Antigua and Barbuda. All the others pleaded guilty.

The case is U.S. v. Ashe, 15-cr-00706, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).