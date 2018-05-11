California’s Jerry Brown Has an Enviable Surplus. He Wants to Save It

California Governor Jerry Brown likely will have a higher-than-projected surplus in his final budget update that he’ll unveil Friday. Just don’t expect a spending binge.

Last month, his administration said the state is collecting $3.3 billion more than anticipated in revenue year to date. In keeping with his tenure, Brown plans to prioritize fully funding education and boosting reserves for the year that begins in July, said H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for the finance department.

Although the surplus is higher than the $6.1 billion projected in the $131.7 billion budget Brown first unveiled in January, the term-limited governor wants to avoid committing the state to spending that extra money should revenue decline in an economic downturn, said Palmer, who didn’t disclose the new surplus estimate.

“We are going to be in a better position, but the governor has remained mindful of what has happened in the past,” Palmer said. “Even minor fluctuations in the market can swing those revenue numbers dramatically in a good or bad direction.”

Golden State Booms and Busts Years of deficits turned to surpluses after Jerry Brown took office in 2011 Source: California Department of Finance

California draws a large share of taxes from wealthy residents whose incomes are tied closely to the stock market. The top 1 percent of earners account for nearly half of the state’s personal income-tax collections. That can lead to sharp declines in revenue for the state during economic weakness. California grappled with billion-dollar deficits for five straight years starting in fiscal 2009.

Brown, who took office in 2011 while the state was still reeling from the effects of the recession, has strove to keep more of a cushion for future downturns. In January, Brown proposed boosting the rainy-day fund to its maximum of 10 percent of tax revenue, which at that time was $13.5 billion. That priority remains, said Palmer, noting the amount may change depending on updated receipts.

