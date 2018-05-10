U.S. Posts Record Monthly Budget Surplus of $214 Billion

U.S. Posts Record Monthly Budget Surplus of $214 BillionBy
-
The government’s budget surplus was $214 billion in April
-
The deficit so far this fiscal year is $385 billion: Treasury
The U.S. posted its largest monthly budget surplus on record in April, which the Congressional Budget Office said reflected stronger economic activity over the past year.
Receipts in April totaled $510 billion, about 12 percent more than the same period last year, while outlays increased by 8.4 percent to $296 billion, the Treasury Department said Thursday in its monthly budget statement. The monthly surplus was $214 billion, the highest in records dating to 1968.
Government coffers swelled by a record $314 billion via individual tax payments last month. An additional day of collections in the month added about $19 billion to government receipts, Treasury said.
The federal government typically posts a budget surplus in April, when taxpayers face a mid-month deadline to file their returns. A stronger economic expansion and income growth probably added to federal revenue in April, the non-partisan CBO said in a report on May 7.
Overall, the deficit for the first seven months of the fiscal year widened to $385 billion, from $344 billion a year earlier, according to Treasury.
Tax cuts and spending increases approved by President Donald Trump are expected to push the budget deficit to $804 billion in the current fiscal year, from $665 billion in fiscal 2017, and then surpass the $1 trillion-mark by 2020, according to the CBO. The Trump administration says the tax cuts will pay for themselves through faster economic growth.
The U.S. has seen a modest increase in wages amid a strengthening labor market. In April, U.S. hiring rebounded and the unemployment rate dropped below 4 percent for the first time since 2000, while wage gains cooled slightly in a sign that the labor market still isn’t tight enough to spur inflation.
— With assistance by Jordan Yadoo