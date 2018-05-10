markets

South Africa Mines Output Contracts Most in Two Years in March

By
  • Gold output shrinks most since 2015; platinum output drops
  • Median estimate was for 0.2% expansion in total production

Mining output in South Africa, the world’s biggest platinum producer, contracted the most in two years in March.

Production shrank 8.4 percent from a year earlier, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement Thursday. That’s the biggest contraction since March 2016 and compares with a revised 2 percent expansion in February, it said. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for a 0.2 percent increase.

Platinum output contracted 6.1 percent compared with a revised 13 percent drop in February, while gold production plummeted 18 percent, the most since January 2015 and a sixth straight month of contraction.

Aging infrastructure, reserve depletion and accidents have raised costs and curbed output in South Africa, once the world’s biggest gold producer.

Economic Release Details SAMPGLDY INDEX ECOD
    Have a confidential news tip? Get in touch with our reporters.
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE