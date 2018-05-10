South Africa Mines Output Contracts Most in Two Years in March

Mining output in South Africa, the world’s biggest platinum producer, contracted the most in two years in March.

Production shrank 8.4 percent from a year earlier, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement Thursday. That’s the biggest contraction since March 2016 and compares with a revised 2 percent expansion in February, it said. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for a 0.2 percent increase.

Platinum output contracted 6.1 percent compared with a revised 13 percent drop in February, while gold production plummeted 18 percent, the most since January 2015 and a sixth straight month of contraction.

Aging infrastructure, reserve depletion and accidents have raised costs and curbed output in South Africa, once the world’s biggest gold producer.