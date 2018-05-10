Nvidia's Good Year Looks Even Better With AI, Games Fueling Sales

Nvidia Corp. exceeded already-high expectations going into its quarterly earnings report, predicting more robust demand in the second quarter for its powerful graphics processors that support artificial intelligence and gaming.

Revenue in the fiscal second quarter will be $3.1 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday in a statement. That would top the average analyst estimate of $2.95 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer Jen-Hsun Huang has jumped on trends that are changing computing, like the high-end chips data-center operators rely on to underpin heavy workloads required for AI tasks such as machine learning, image recognition and language processing. At the same time, the company can hardly keep up with demand from gamers looking to upgrade their personal computers, partly because cryptocurrency mining is diverting high-end graphics-chip cards.

The shares slipped about 1 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after having risen to a record during the day in anticipation of strong results. The stock has gained 34 percent this year, making it the best performer on the benchmark Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. The company’s market capitalization has jumped to $158 billion, from just $30 billion, in seven quarters.

Nvidia's Data Center Surge Graphics chipmaker has proved its products have a place in servers Source: Company Data

First-quarter results at the Santa Clara, California-based company were also strong. Net income rose to $1.24 billion, or $1.98 a share, in the period, from $507 million, or $79 cents, a year earlier, the company said. Sales jumped 66 percent to $3.21 billion. Analysts on average had projected profit of $1.46 a share on sales of $2.9 billion.

Data center revenue rose 71 percent in the period to $701 million, beating some estimates for $653 million. Sales from gaming, which represents more than half the company’s total revenue, were up 67 percent, to $1.72 billion, beating Wall Street projections of $1.55 billion.

Nvidia is benefiting from a better-than-expected market for personal computer sales in the first quarter as well as other indicators that suggest a “still-tight” gaming card market, according to B. Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis. This segment also includes cryptocurrency-related sales, which have gotten increasing attention as prices for digital coins have surged in the last several years.