Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg
cryptocurrencies

Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

By

Nvidia Corp. revealed for the first time how much revenue it generated from chip sales to the cryptocurrency market -- and said that figure will be much smaller in the second quarter.

Demand from cryptocurrency miners was stronger-than-expected in the first quarter and translated into revenue of $289 million, Nvidia said Thursday on its earnings conference call. Crypto sales will probably fall by about two-thirds in the current fiscal quarter, the company said.

The first-quarter sales were much higher than one analyst projected. Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland anticipated crypto sales of about $200 million, according to an estimate before the earnings were released.

“Crypto miners bought a lot of our GPUs in the quarter and it drove prices up,” Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a conference call. “I think that a lot of gamers weren’t able to buy into the new GeForce as a result.”

Nvidia shares declined as much as 3.8 percent in extended trading after its earnings were announced. Earlier, the stock had closed at a record $260.13 in New York.

    Have a confidential news tip? Get in touch with our reporters.
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE