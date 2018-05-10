Italy Said to Seek 6-Month Extension of Bad-Loan Guarantee Plan

The Italian Treasury is seeking European regulatory approval for a six-month extension of its state-guarantee program for banks’ bad loans, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The Treasury has reviewed options before deciding to ask the European Commission for an extension of the current program at similar conditions, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. Italy started the process to get Commission approval to extend the program that expires in September, the person added.

A spokesman for the Treasury declined to comment.

According to Italy’s scheme, banks are able to bundle their bad loans into securities for sale, while purchasing a state guarantee for the least-risky portions in order to make the debt more appealing to investors. Banks, including UniCredit SpA, Banco BPM SpA and Carige SpA have used the facility called GACS or are planning to use it.

Italian banks are weighed down by about 270 billion euros of non-performing loans, prompting the ECB to press lenders to make plans to reduce that figure.