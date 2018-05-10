Fortis Healthcare Picks Bid From India Tycoons in Takeover Fight

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.’s board has accepted a bid from a pair of local business families over three other takeover offers, setting up a potential endgame in the contentious race for control of India’s second-largest hospital chain.

The joint proposal from Sunil Kant Munjal’s Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office will see Fortis get an 8 billion rupee ($118.8 million) infusion of new equity, priced at 167 rupees per share, according to filing late Thursday.

The Munjal-Burman combine would also purchase a further 10 billion rupees worth of warrants, which would give them an option to buy more stock at a price of 176 rupees per share, with 2.5 billion rupees of that coming up front, according to the statement.

The bidding war for Fortis was kicked off earlier this year when its founders lost control of their shareholding due to debt, and Indian authorities started investigating allegations they had taken millions of dollars out of the company. The fragmented holding attracted suitors from the U.S. to Malaysia seeking to increase their presence in one of the world’s most underserved health-care markets.

Not Over

But even with the board’s decision, the battle for Fortis may not be over. Shareholders still need to decide on whether to accept the deal, and before they do they must first vote on another motion to remove most of the directors who recommended it after two investors expressed dissatisfaction with their performance during the sales process.

This isn’t the first time Fortis’s board has agreed to a deal. In March it signed a binding agreement to spin off its hospital business and merge it with Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt., an Indian hospital operator backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG.

But after that deal was announced, four more unsolicited suitors emerged with non-binding offers. All the new bidders said they could better Manipal Health’s price or more quickly address Fortis’s pressing need for cash. Among those was a bid from the Munjal-Burman combine, which also included a binding element promising a quick cash infusion for the company.

In response, Fortis’s board said it would only consider binding bids, prompting Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd. and KKR & Co.-backed Radiant Life Care Pvt. to add binding elements to their own offers. That brought the field to four, including Manipal Health and the bid from the Munjals and the Burmans, which by then had been made fully binding. Over the course of the whole drama, Manipal Health sweetened its initial offer three times.

In the midst of all this two shareholders, Jupiter India Fund and East Bridge Capital Master Fund, which own a combined 12.04 percent of Fortis, put forward a motion to remove four members of the board and replace them with three new directors, saying the board was not representing the interests of all the company’s owners.

While the three new directors were inducted, bringing the total to eight, the four the shareholders had sought to remove remain. That vote to remove the original four board members is scheduled for an extraordinary general meeting on May 22.