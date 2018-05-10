Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here

Trump announces the date and time for his meeting with Kim Jong Un. And a tepid inflation report boosts U.S. stocks to the highest in seven weeks. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about.

The Summit Date is Set

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, locking in a historic summit between the two leaders amid their confrontation over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump said in a Twitter message Thursday announcing the date and place of the long-anticipated talks, just hours after the arrival in Washington of three U.S. citizens who had been imprisoned in North Korea.

Tepid Inflation Boosts Shares, Hits Dollar

U.S. stocks rallied to the highest in seven weeks while the dollar retreated after a weak inflation reading signaled the Federal Reserve won’t need to step up the pace of interest-rate increases. A gauge of small-cap stocks set an intraday record and emerging-market shares rallied on the more-favorable outlook for global borrowing costs. The dollar fell the most since March, lifting commodities. U.S. consumer prices rose by less than forecast in April as costs for automobiles and airfares declined. Inflation looked even more tame if you remove housing costs.

Mahathir Pledges Stock Market Boost

Mahathir Mohamad said he’d lead a business-friendly administration and seek ways to boost Malaysia’s stock market in his first remarks after being sworn in as prime minister. In a late-night briefing on Thursday, the 92-year-old politician said he’d focus on growing the economy and reducing debt, adding that some terms may need to be renegotiated. He said Malaysia would seek friendly ties with other countries as a trading nation.

Shorting China to Get Easier

Short selling could get a little bit easier in China after the country’s domestic stocks join MSCI Inc.’s big index club. MSCI’s inclusion of onshore-listed Chinese shares next month will be a step toward increasing the pool of stock that’s available to borrow. Share lending in the country is virtually non-existent, compared to the U.S. or Europe where the practice often makes up about 20 percent of daily turnover. In just a few weeks, some $1.9 trillion of index-tracking money linked to MSCI is about to own equities in China for the first time.

Coming Up...

An eventful week may close with a whimper with little in the way of key data expected Friday. Second-tier reports including Aussie home loans, Singapore retail sales and Hong Kong GDP are on tap. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index is set for its biggest weekly gain in a month, while bond traders will be watching Australia 10-year yields to see just how much further below Treasuries they can go.

— With assistance by Garfield Clinton Reynolds