Dana Reaches Deal With Main Holders of $700 Million Sukuk

Dana Gas PJSC has reached an agreement with key holders of $700 million of its Islamic bonds to restructure the securities, two people with knowledge of the matter said, possibly ending a legal battle that has unnerved the Islamic finance industry.

A committee representing sukukholders, which include BlackR ock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., agreed to accept an immediate cash payout of 20 cents to the dollar and to roll the rest into a three-year security, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A spokesman for the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates-based energy company said it won’t comment on rumors or speculation.

Here are more details of the agreement:

The new security will pay an annual coupon of 4 percent

Bondholders agreed to remove the convertible option in the securities

Dana Gas said it would pay a further 20 percent of the sukuk after two years and will raise the coupon to 6 percent if it fails to do so

The majority of sukukholders have agreed to the terms

The agreement potentially ends a debt saga that started a year ago, when the company first announced it would restructure the notes due to delays in gas payments from Egypt and Iraq’s Kurdish region. A month later, the company said it no longer considered its two $350 million mudaraba sukuk to be compliant with Islamic law and proposed replacing them with new securities that yield less than half the average current profit rate of 8 percent.

It then retracted that offer, opting to go to court instead, and didn’t settle the sukuk when they matured in October. The company had a string of rulings against it in the U.K., while the British and U.A.E. courts have announced conflicting judgments on its planned dividend payments.

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. is advising Dana Gas and Moelis & Co. is the consultant to the committee of sukukholders.