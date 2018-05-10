Coming This Fall to Carnegie Mellon: America's First AI Degree

To prepare for a job in the field that some fear is going to wipe out the human workforce from countless industries, Carnegie Mellon has a degree for you.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based university will offer a new undergraduate degree in artificial intelligence starting this fall, according to a statement.

“Specialists in artificial intelligence have never been more important, in shorter supply or in greater demand by employers,” said Andrew Moore, dean of the university’s School of Computer Science. “Carnegie Mellon has an unmatched depth of expertise in AI, making us uniquely qualified to address this need.”

Carnegie Mellon is the alma mater of some of the top minds in artificial intelligence, which big thinkers including Elon Musk have warned could have major negative consequences for humanity. AI involves using computer systems to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as driving.

