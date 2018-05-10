BT to Cut 13,000 Jobs Over the Next Three Years

BT Group Plc dropped the most in 15 months after the company said revenue would fall and maintained a flat dividend alongside a wide-ranging strategy update designed to answer uncertainties that have been weighing on the stock.

The former phone monopoly fell as much as 9.6 percent, after forecasting that underlying revenue will drop 2 percent in the next fiscal year and adjusted earnings will be come in at least 1.3 percent below the 7.5 billion pounds ($10 billion) reported Thursday in full-year results.

“We can see through regulatory pricing pressure and from 2021 onwards we can see Ebitda grow again,” Chief Executive Officer Gavin Patterson said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. On the dividend, he said: “we’re also signalling to the market that we think it will be unchanged for the next two years.”

The shares were down 6.9 percent to 222 pence as of 8:16 a.m. in London.

The flurry of news releases Thursday morning by BT, alongside fourth-quarter and full-year results that were in line with expectations, cap a busy year of review for Patterson, who’s been contending with demands on BT’s cash from all fronts while seeking to bounce back from an accounting scandal in Italy and wider-than-expected profit warning revealed in early 2017.

BT said it will owe top-up payments of 2.1 billion pounds over the next three years on a 11.3 billion-pound pension deficit, revealing the results of a long-awaited review with trustees. It also said it would cut 13,000 back office and middle management jobs but hire 6,000 workers in network deployment and customer service.

Addressing the pension deficit is key for Patterson to sort out how much cash BT has to spend on other priorities, including boosting the amount of fiber in its national network and making ongoing dividend payments. The result is in line with expectations from analysts, who had forecast the deficit could come in at 10 billion pounds to 12 billion pounds, according to Morgan Stanley.

BT’s 13,000 job cuts compare with forecasts of more than 6,000 from several analysts ahead of Thursday’s announcement and will come at a cost of 800 million pounds. It will pay a final dividend of 10.55 pence a share, bringing the full-year dividend to 15.4 pence -- unchanged from the prior year. That’s less than the 15.7 pence forecast, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1 percent percent to 2.08 billion pounds, in line with the the median estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.