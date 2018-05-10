Asian Stocks Set to Edge Higher; Dollar Slides: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set for a slightly higher open after their U.S. counterparts rallied to a seven-week high as a weak inflation reading signaled the Federal Reserve won’t need to step up the pace of interest-rate increases. The dollar fell the most since March.

Futures in Australia and Hong Kong pointed to gains while those in Japan were little changed. Chipmakers paced gains in major American equity benchmarks, while rate-sensitive shares added to the bullish mood as the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.96 percent. A gauge of small-cap stocks set a record and emerging-market shares rallied on the more-favorable outlook for global borrowing costs. The pound weakened after the Bank of England held interest rates and lowered its outlook for growth this year.

Investors took solace in U.S. inflation data that showed costs for big-ticket items such as automobiles and airfares declined last month, reducing chances that consumer-price increases will run significantly above the Fed’s target. In Asia, geopolitics remains in focus, with the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un set for June 12 in Singapore.

“The market is breathing a sigh of relief that there was not an upside surprise to the inflation stats,” Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer of Bleakley Financial Group, wrote in an email to clients.

Elsewhere, European shares snapped a four-day winning streak. The rally in oil lost some steam as concerns over Iran sanctions are countered by Saudi Arabia’s ability to step in with more crude supplies.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1 percent.

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2 percent.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.9 percent.

S&P 500 closed up 0.9 percent, Nasdaq 100 closed up 1 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed.



Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6 percent Thursday.

The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05 percent to 109.41 per dollar.

The euro rose less than 0.05 percent to $1.1917.



Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points Thursday, to 2.96 percent.



Commodities