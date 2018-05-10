Alstom to Exit Three Energy Ventures With GE for $3.1 Billion

Alstom SA has agreed to exercise its options to sell interests in three energy joint ventures to General Electric Co. for 2.59 billion euros ($3.07 billion) as part of its refocus on the railway industry.

The transfer of the renewables, grid and nuclear businesses will occur on Oct. 2, Alstom said in a statement on Thursday.

Alstom and GE set up the ventures in 2015 as part of GE’s $10.3 billion acquisition of the French company’s energy business under former Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. Alstom intended to exit the businesses as concentrated on the manufacturing of rail equipment. The 2015 deal tightened GE’s grip on the business of servicing and maintaining gas turbines, while adding joint ventures in renewable energy and electrical transmission businesses.