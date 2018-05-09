Oil Gains as Iran Crude Buyers Get U.S. Ultimatum to Cut Imports

Oil rebounded to trade at the highest level since 2014 as investors focused on how buyers of Iranian crude will react to U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting exports from OPEC’s third-largest producer.

Futures in London and New York advanced more than 2 percent, extending a rally triggered on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his withdrawal from a 2015 deal that had lifted sanctions against Iran. Prices had tumbled before the announcement and they’re still close to levels reached earlier in the week, a sign that America’s much-anticipated withdrawal had already been priced into the market.

The U.S. is seeking to cut Iran’s exports once again, giving buyers 180 days to reduce purchases from the Islamic Republic. While industry watchers including FGE have said the measures may curb the OPEC member’s production, Barclays Plc sees output little changed. MUFJ Bank said nations such as China, India and Turkey may oppose America’s move, while Saudi Arabia promised to work with other OPEC members to “mitigate” the impact.

READ: How the Biggest Oil Buyers Tackled U.S. Sanctions on Iran Before

ANZ’s Hynes weighs in on oil prices in the wake of the U.S. withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear program accord. (Source: Bloomberg)

“The market had pretty much priced in the likelihood that President Trump would pull out of the deal,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “However, there is still plenty of ambiguity, so investors are taking a wait and see approach now.”

U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil for June delivery rose as much as 2.4 percent to $70.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $70.62 at 10:36 a.m. Singapore time. Prices settled 2.4 percent lower on Tuesday, retreating from the highest close since 2014. Total volume traded Wednesday was about 44 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for July settlement climbed as much as 2.5 percent to $76.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Futures slid 1.7 percent to $74.85 a barrel on Tuesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.12 premium to July WTI.

The sanctions “effectively” go into place immediately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after Trump announced the withdrawal. In a document accompanying the announcement, the Treasury Department gave an unequivocal “Yes” to the question of “Will the United States resume efforts to reduce Iran’s crude oil sales?”

The U.S. once again left the door open for countries to seek “significant reduction exceptions” at the end of the 180-day period if they reduce the volume of purchases during that time.

The U.S. will assess each country’s efforts “including the quantity and percentage of the reduction in purchases of Iranian crude oil, the termination of contracts for future delivery of Iranian crude oil, and other actions that demonstrate a commitment to decrease substantially such purchases,” according to the Treasury Department.

Japan was one of the first countries to confirm that it will seek a waiver. The country plans to find out whether its current import volume is enough to get an exception or whether it needs to further reduce purchases, Takashi Yamada, director of petroleum policy at Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said by phone. The nation bought 177,000 barrels a day from Iran in 2017, lower than levels before previous sanctions were imposed, he said.

— With assistance by Tsuyoshi Inajima