Premium Point Co-Founder Ahuja Accused of Inflating Assets

The co-founder of Premium Point Investments LP, a portfolio manager at the hedge fund and a trader were charged with inflating the value of securities in their portfolio to make the holdings appear more attractive to potential investors and discourage clients from withdrawing funds, federal prosecutors said.

The hedge fund wasn’t named by prosecutors in an indictment. But the co-founder, Neil Ahuja; the portfolio manager, Amin Majidi; and the trader, Jeremy Shor, all worked at Premium Point, which wound down last year amid an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into valuations the hedge fund manager gave to some of its assets. The SEC on Wednesday also sued Premium Point.

"By allegedly cooking the books, Ahuja and his co-defendants made the fund appear more attractive to would-be investors and dissuaded current investors from withdrawing their investments," Audrey Strauss, senior counsel to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, said in a statement.

The charges were announced almost exactly a year after a federal probe into mismarking came to light during a trial of three former Nomura Holdings Inc. traders who were charged with lying to their customers about bond prices. A former Nomura trader who pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors in that case, Frank DiNucci Jr., said under oath that he provided bogus quotes to Shor and was cooperating with a government probe into Premium Point.

A former chief risk officer at Premium Point, Ashish Dole, of White Plains, New York, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges in November and also is cooperating with the government, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Facing U.S. Criminal Probe Over Bond Valuations

The three are accused of conspiring from 2014 to 2016 to mismark securities in hedge funds they managed by more than $200 million to inflate their net asset value. Ahuja and Majidi were arrested this morning and Shor surrendered to authorities. They are scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later Wednesday.

The case is U.S. v. Ahuja, 18-cr-328, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan.)