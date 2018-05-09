charted
Going Solar Is Getting Cheaper
The cost to not only buy but also to maintain power systems is falling in the U.S.By
Solar-power systems are getting cheaper not just to purchase but also to maintain, according to a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Annual costs per megawatt for operations and maintenance declined by 39 percent for U.S. ground-mount systems and 53 percent for rooftop systems from 2013 to 2017. Steeper cost declines were observed in Europe, where the typical system is larger than in the U.S., making maintenance easier.
