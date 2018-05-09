Masayoshi Son’s Flipkart Fail—and Other Bungled Deal Announcements

Masayoshi Son’s early reveal of a Walmart Inc. deal on Wednesday isn’t the first accidental M&A announcement. But it might be the biggest.

Softbank Group Corp.’s chief executive officer told a roomful of reporters and investors that the retailer had sealed a deal for Flipkart Group, hours before the $16 billion transaction was officially announced.

“Maybe I should have not mentioned that,” Son said while discussing earnings in Tokyo, according to a transcript compiled by Bloomberg. “Well, I can’t take it out.”

To be fair, the talks were far from secret. Bloomberg reported in February that India’s biggest online seller was seeking a valuation as high as $20 billion.

But his slip-up still ranks as one of the strangest -- and biggest -- bungled merger announcements ever. Here are some others.