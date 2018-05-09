Argentina Seeks ‘Stand-By’ Agreement With IMF

Argentina has started talks to get a stand-by credit arrangement from the International Monetary Fund that may take six weeks to finalize, the nation’s Treasury Ministry said.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne met with the Fund’s Western Hemisphere chief Alejandro Werner on Wednesday in Washington, his press office said. Dujovne will sit down with Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday, the IMF press office confirmed in a separate statement that didn’t include details on talks. Dujovne will also meet with U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass on Thursday.

“Argentina will ask for a high-access stand-by agreement ,” the Treasury Ministry said in a statement. “The technical teams are currently exchanging information. This process usually takes about six weeks.”

The IMF had not immediate comment on the Argentine statement.

Argentina is said to be seeking $30 billion from the IMF to calm markets that have been pummeled by concern that fiscal consolidation isn’t happening quickly enough and that the nation remains exposed to external shocks, such as higher U.S rates and rising oil prices. The selloff spread to bonds, where yields rose to a record, and the stock market, which has lost more than 20 percent of its value in the past few months.

On Tuesday, Dujovne said the country was looking to "have a preventative line of credit" with the IMF, which is different from a stand-by arrangement.

According to the IMF’s website, a stand-by arrangement “allows the Fund to respond quickly to countries’ external financing needs, and to support policies designed to help them emerge from crisis and restore sustainable growth.”

A stand-by arrangement is the fund’s most commonly used loan for countries in debt distress. It carries tougher conditions than precautionary credit lines such as the one Mexico secured for use in an emergency. Under a stand-by arrangement, Argentina will face regular reviews of its economic policies, and loan tranches will only be disbursed once the fund is satisfied progress is being made.

The peso fell 1.5 percent to 22.73 per dollar to close in Buenos Aires, extending the currency’s decline to 22 percent this year. The yield on the century bond rose to a record high.

The peso’s decline to a record spilled over into the equities and credit markets, leading to the postponement of IPOs and corporate bond sales. Opposition lawmakers are threatening to stall the approval of any agreement with the IMF, which many blame for the 2001 crisis that led to the world’s largest sovereign debt default in 2001.

— With assistance by Ignacio Olivera Doll