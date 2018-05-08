ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup

The activist fund ValueAct Capital Management has amassed a $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc., arguing that the bank long seen as trailing its sector is positioned for success by providing the “plumbing” multinational corporations need to operate.

The San Francisco-based hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, which disclosed a $75 million stake in the bank in February, has been building those holdings over the past four or five months, according to a quarterly investor letter obtained by Bloomberg. ValueAct said it’s continuing to add to its position.

“Based on the share price at which we have been able to accumulate our stake in the company, we do not believe the market views Citigroup in the same way we do,” ValueAct said in the letter.

The hedge fund said it believes the bank has about $50 billion in free cash it could easily return to shareholders over the next two years in dividends or share buybacks without affecting its ability to achieve its earnings growth targets. Beyond that, the New York-based bank has the ability to return $18 billion to $20 billion of capital a year, ValueAct said.

“We have been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcome them as investors,” Jennifer Lowney, a Citigroup spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. A representative for ValueAct declined to comment.

Capital payouts by major U.S. banks are subject to their passage of annual stress tests by the Federal Reserve, which have forced them to build large buffers in recent years to ensure their ability to weather another financial crisis.

Citigroup rose as much as 2 percent in late trading Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported the size of ValueAct’s stake.

Possible Earnings

ValueAct argues the company is misunderstood and that investors are too focused on short-term quarterly volatility rather than the firm’s long-term prospects. The bank could generate a return of 15 percent or more on tangible common equity and deliver earnings per share of at least $10 by 2020, or more than double the earnings per share produced last year, according to ValueAct.

That’s largely the result of restructuring efforts that aren’t well understood by the market, ValueAct said.

“Over the last 10 years Citigroup has exited over 20 global consumer markets and shed nearly $800 billion in non-core assets, all while maintaining scale and investing heavily into its attractive institutional franchises,” ValueAct said. “Citigroup is now growing in a sustainable fashion, is less exposed to both earnings volatility and risk of capital impairment, and is better capitalized and more securely funded than at any point in our lifetime.”

ValueAct noted that Citigroup provides the global cash management, payments and receivables processing as well as corporate payroll needs for 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. It also facilitates about $4 trillion in client flows daily, and provides clearing and custody services in more than 60 markets, the fund said.

Sector’s ‘Laggard’

“Some of our most successful investments have been made in situations where other investors cannot seem to shed their past perceptions of a company’s prospects,” ValueAct said in the letter. “This was the case with Microsoft and we believe it is also the case with Citigroup, which has long been regarded as the laggard of the large universal banks.”

It isn’t the first time ValueAct has taken a position in a major U.S. bank. In 2016, it took a stake in Morgan Stanley before selling down its position after a run-up in the financial stocks in the wake of the U.S. election that year.

ValueAct held about a 1 percent stake in Morgan Stanley at the end of December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.