Rouhani Says Nuclear Deal Still Alive Between Iran, Five Countries

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear agreement remains in force between the Islamic Republic and five other countries that signed it, after President Donald Trump said he will pull the U.S. out of the accord.

Iran believes that it can continue to receive the benefits of the deal by working with the other signatories, Rouhani said in a nationally televised address. He said it was already clear that the U.S. under Trump wasn’t committed to the accord, which was also signed by France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China in 2015. Rouhani said his foreign ministry will start talks with those countries on how the deal can be made to work.

Trump said earlier Tuesday that the agreement was “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never ever been made.” He called for a new arrangement that would address Iran’s ballistic missile program, extend time-limits on Iranian nuclear work, and rein in its regional interventions and support for “terrorism.”

Rouhani said that recent economic measures including Iran’s imposition of currency controls were taken in preparation for the U.S. pullout. He said that the Iranian people are “more unified and more determined today.”