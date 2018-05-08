Renewable Energy Jobs Top Record 10 Million Led by Solar: Chart

The solar photovoltaic sector was the largest employer in the renewable energy industry last year, accounting for 3.4 million jobs, up from 3.1 million in 2016, according to International Renewable Energy Agency data. Bioenergy was the second biggest employer at about 3.1 million jobs, more than double the size of hydropower, which came in third at 1.5 million. Total jobs for the renewable energy industry topped 10 million for the first time, with China alone being responsible for 43 percent of the positions.