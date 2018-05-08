Iran Ships Most of Its Oil to Asia, Turkey and Europe

business
Iran Ships Most of Its Oil to Asia, Turkey and EuropeBy and
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will leave the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, a signature achievement by his predecessor that he’s long derided as “the worst deal ever.” That could result in renewed sanctions on the third-largest crude producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The bulk of Iran’s oil exports find their way to China, India and Korea, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking.
