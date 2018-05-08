Bottled Water, Soda Provide the Pop in U.S.

Americans are drinking more bottled water, and that’s helping boost the liquid beverage refreshment industry. Single-serve water added about $900 million in value last year, reaching $24.1 billion in sales, while an increase in soda prices helped lift category revenue to $81.6 billion, accounting for more than half of the $135.7 billion in total beverage sales by dollar amount, according to Beverage-Digest. Even so, more consumers are cutting back on sugary carbonated soft drinks, with volumes declining for 13 consecutive years.